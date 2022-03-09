sport, local-sport,

Grace Hay is set to become very familiar with the drive to Melbourne after landing a spot in the Victorian Netball League's 19 and under competition. The talented Lavington defender has been selected in North East Blaze's 11-player squad for the upcoming season, where she will have the chance to work alongside head coach and Collingwood assistant coach Kate Upton. Hay, who will also play in the Ovens and Murray League as a Panther, said VNL selection was something she had had her sights set on. "Yeah definitely for the last few years," she said. "We've been travelling twice a week for training on Friday and Sunday nights. "As of next week when we start we'll play on Wednesday night and train on Sunday night." Hay isn't the only O and M export to be taking to the court for Blaze, with Wangaratta premiership player Amanda Umanski and former North Albury star Nakita Singe named in the club's open squad. Corowa-Rutherglen's Sophie Hanrahan and Zoe McLeish and Yarrawonga's Tilly Kennedy are also bound for the Melbourne-based competition with fellow VNL club City West Falcons. After stepping up into A-grade last season with the Panthers, Hay admitted she'll be taking more experience and confidence with her on court this year. ALSO IN SPORT: The multi-talented 17-year-old has also been enjoying the NAB League girls season with the Murray Bushrangers and is now bracing for her second year in the Victoria Country squad after selection in the under-18s. "Bushies has been really good, I've been able to play four games this season so far," Hay said. From those four games, Hay has averaged 13 disposals and four tackles. The Bushrangers will take this weekend off for the bye before returning to face Gippsland Power for round nine. Now in year 12 at Murray High School, Hay is learning to juggle her sport commitments with school. "We leave early on Friday afternoon and the teachers have been good with posting the work so she can do a bit in the car on the way down," Hay's mum Robyn said. Hay has also had the support of her Lavington teammates and coach Linda Robinson in juggling the two netball competitions. The Victorian Netball League season gets under way on March 16, with Blaze taking on the Falcons in the first game. The Ovens and Murray League's season openers will take place on April 2, with the Panthers taking on last season's minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/0c7913ad-362a-43a8-b152-da9da10e412a.jpg/r53_234_4769_2899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg