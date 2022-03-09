sport, australian-rules-football, campbell chesser, west coast eagles, inactive list

West Coast have been forced to move prized draft pick Campbell Chesser to its inactive list. The former Lavington junior badly injured his ankle in the Eagles first practice match against Fremantle late last month. Chesser was expected to miss the first eight rounds with the injury. However, Eagles' officials decided on Tuesday to place Chesser alongside premiership defender Tom Cole on the inactive list. It is a bitter blow for Chesser who was firmly in the mix to make his AFL debut in round one as the Eagles battle a crippling injury toll. Chesser and Cole can be recalled to the main list later in the season with AFL permission. ALSO IN SPORT The only proviso is they are replaced on the inactive list by another player who is injured or unavailable at the time. Chesser was selected with pick 14 in last year's AFL draft. He has only played a handful of matches over the past two years.

