YOUR SAY: Dr Tim Landy - a true gentleman and dedicated physician

Friday, March 4 may be remembered by many as the day Australia lost two sporting cricket champions. For us, it will be remembered as the day that the local and extended community lost a true gentleman and dedicated physician, and a man we are honoured to have called a friend. Dr Tim Landy passed away with his much-loved family by his side. He provided a wonderful service to many people for many years often putting his patients first. He worked extremely long hours, and was always professional, always compassionate and caring with a special sense of humour. Tim leaves behind an adoring family, the love and respect of his friends, colleagues and his patients. He will be sadly missed by so many. Tim, rest in peace dear friend. Last week, I received a birthday card from our federal representative of Indi, Helen Haines. The card had a Commonwealth government insignia on the front, with a printed message made to look like a personal handwritten note from Helen wishing me a happy birthday. I estimate the card would cost $2, postage of $1.10, plus the gift of a fridge magnet providing her contact details costing 50 cents, making a total cost of $3.60. I felt special until I mentioned it to my neighbour who also had a birthday in February and he told me he received a birthday card from Helen as well. I assume Helen obtained my name, date of birth and address from the federal electoral rolls. We provide our personal details to the Electoral Commission to satisfy the legal requirements of the Electoral Commission Act, not for use by a politician to try and make herself popular. MORE LETTERS YOUR SAY: Where's the federal Coalition support for a new hospital? YOUR SAY: It's time for us all to take up the rail fight YOUR SAY: Mr Morrison, it's time to stop poking the tiger David Everist again shows how little he knows about dams (On the Wallaby, March 5). When reflecting on the Queensland and NSW floods, he takes a swipe at what he calls the "idiot fringe" who object to NSW government plans to raise the height of Sydney's Warragamba Dam. This "fringe" includes the Insurance Council of Australia, multiple NSW government departments and local councils (including the Blue Mountains Council that covers the dam), various indigenous and environmental groups and even the agency responsible for supplying water to Sydney. They know that the most dangerous thing in a flood is a large full dam upstream of the city. It seems Mr Everist would like to see the dam, and therefore the risk, made even larger. His disdain for science and logic is once again on display. Why do you keep publishing this nonsense?

