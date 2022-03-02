YOUR SAY: It's time for us all to take up the rail fight

news, local-news,

Thank you, Helen Haines, for pointing out the lack of planning by the Victorian government for future rail/plane travellers in regard to the North East line, which is currently not being factored into the Sunshine Station airport rail link. Unless more travellers and North East regional politicians stand up like Dr Haines has done, the North East and Goulburn Valley travelling public is going to be very short changed. It is ridiculous that other regional centres like Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo will be able to transfer directly to the airport link train to Tullamarine at Sunshine station and we, currently, won't be able to. For goodness sake, the North East standard gauge train from Albury goes through Sunshine. Yes we have different gauges, but surely that's simply a planning matter to sort it out. To say we can transfer at Broadmeadows station and use the bus system to the airport is not good enough. I have experienced airport rail services interstate and overseas and expect the same high-quality services to be provided. I am disappointed by the lack of support on this issue by the current Victorian regional North East corridor politicians. I have raised this matter with them and had very little response. If you want the best possible rail service and best possible access to the planned airport rail link, now is the time to contact your local members state and federal and ask them what are they doing, for you, the voter. This is a planning issue above party politics. Your politicians are there to serve you, not their party, contact them now. Why was it acceptable for America to use unprovoked aggression to invade Iraq, but it is not acceptable for Russia to use unprovoked aggression to invade Ukraine?

