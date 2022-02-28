YOUR SAY: Mr Morrison, it's time to stop poking the tiger

news, local-news,

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a habit of opening his mouth and antagonising the government of China, for no useful purpose. All he is going to do is get himself squashed, and the majority of Australians with him. Two years ago the question was asked, was the virus deliberately released and had World War Three started? What Australian politician has ever been able to get their brain around that concept? So it has been ignored. Two years have passed and what have politicians done, to set Australia on the way to self sufficiency and give Australians an ability to defend themselves? Steven Taylor (The Border Mail, February 26) hit the nail right on the head, when he highlighted Australia's dependence on Chinese goods. All China has to do is cut exports to Australia and Australia would go belly up. It is obvious that Russia and China have a self-interest in cooperating. Russia has taken Europe's gaze off the Pacific and made it more concerned about its own survival, giving China the ability to make the Pacific Ocean its lake. The United States now has two potential adversaries and wars on two fronts, without the ability to fight either. It might decide to look after itself. Pakistan has been in the news lately and, given its connections to both Russia and China - and the animosity between Pakistan and India and India and China - Pakistan would be a useful ally for China to neutralise India. So Mr Prime Minister, you should stop with the rhetoric and concentrate on the job, to give Australians some chance of survival in the world we are now confronted with. You might have less than 12 months. MORE LETTERS YOUR SAY: Where is the anger on China's many abuses? YOUR SAY: Common sense in planning does not equal 'fear' YOUR SAY: Who will determine the winner of the elections? Did the Sydney Swans play themselves? Not one photo of a GWS player, the winning team, in your report on Saturday. Absolute rubbish! By the way, I barrack for St Kilda.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yr8V78Ywr3nxnvznZ7ptfY/aadf9a47-5019-4c0a-8007-6100297281b3.jpg/r10_9_4182_2366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg