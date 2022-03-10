sport, australian-rules-football, will holmes, holbrook, departs

Reigning Azzi medallist Will Holmes won't be a part of Holbrook's premiership assault this season. The Brookers' ball magnet will instead spend the year studying at Longerenong Agricultural College near Horsham. Holmes' departure is a savage blow to the Brookers' flag aspirations after he won the Azzi medal and club's best and fairest last season. Holbrook president Anthony Churchill said Holmes' decision hadn't caught the club off-guard. "Will went to university a couple of years ago and dropped out but was always going to return at some point," Churchill said. "It just depended on which university that he attended and if he was close enough to still play at Holbrook. "Yes, it's disappointing to lose Will after having such an outstanding season. "But the club supports his decision 100 percent. "Will is only young and his work and education is his main priority and we understand that and there is no issue at all. "He told us he will be back at the club sooner rather than later." The Brookers have also lost Holmes' younger brother, Lachie (CSU Bushpigs) and speedster Corey McCarthy (East Wagga Kooringal). Holmes recently signed with Minyip Murtoa Kookaburras in the Wimmera Football League. "It was a hard decision to leave Holbrook," Holmes said. "But I need to get an education and Horsham was the right move for me. "Unfortunately it's more than six hours from Holbrook and too far to travel each week. "So I've signed with the Kookaburras who have a strong side and finished with the minor premiership last year. "My course goes for two years but I hope to be back at the Brookers after that." Despite the losses, the Brookers will arguably boast a stronger list this year after a productive off-season. They recently landed the prized signing of Barton medallist Michael Rampal. ALSO IN SPORT Rampal joins Lavington premiership player Andrew Mackinlay, Michael Oates (Lavington) and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (Albury) as their biggest signings. The Brookers had their first practice match last Friday night against Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Sandy Creek. They beat the Tallangatta league heavyweight by one point. The Brookers heavily rotated throughout the contest with 38 players taking part. Holbrook travel to Osborne for its season opener.

