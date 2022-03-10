news, court-and-crime,

An East Albury man who used the internet to spread hate speech has pleaded guilty to a terrorism related charge. Tyler Jakovac was arrested in an early morning raid at an Ibis Close home on December 9, 2020. Police had been monitoring his online communications since August of that year and were increasingly concerned about his escalating behaviour. Following his arrest, police said he had spoken about a "mass casualty event" and his desire to be involved. Police said Jakovac, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, supported the ideology behind the Christchurch massacre. Jakovac recently faced the Parramatta Local Court. He entered a plea of guilty to a single terror related charge before magistrate Peter Feather. The plea to the charge of advocating a terrorist act or commission of a terrorism offence was accepted. A count of urging violence against groups threatening order or good government was dropped. Jakovac did not make an application for release and his bail was formally refused. He has spent 15 months on remand. IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard Jakovac would now face the District Court, where he will be sentenced. The matter will return to Parramatta on April 1 and is listed for a short mention The exact nature of the allegations admitted to by Jakovac were unclear. Following his arrest, Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said the man's behaviour was confined to the internet, but included bomb making material. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

