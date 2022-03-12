news, local-news,

A historic building in the centre of Rutherglen, most recently fitted out as a bank, will go under the hammer on Saturday. The 1061-square metre allotment, built in 1876, also includes a home and is situated on the corner of Main and High Streets. It housed Rutherglen's NAB branch, but lead agent Tristan Wright, of Brian Unthank Real Estate Albury, said the property would suit a variety of commercial endeavours. The building has large office spaces, a kitchenette, bathroom, lock-up safe, split-system heating and cooling, high ceilings with decorative ceiling roses and an automated door. "The original Rutherglen bank was just down the road, but it was too small, so when this one was built they moved up to the corner," Mr Wright said. "It was the Rutherglen City Bank for years and the NAB had been in there for over a decade. "We've had plenty of interest that's for sure. There's a lot of local interest and there's been a lot of metro interest coming along on the day, so if they like it they'll put their hand up. "It will have a huge crowd there because it's Tastes of Rutherglen as well, so there will be people everywhere checking it out." IN OTHER NEWS: The attached home consists of three bedrooms, a study, family room, formal lounge room, used as a fourth bedroom, family bathroom, laundry and a large kitchen and meals area. Outside features an 8.5m x 5m shed, smaller garden shed with concrete floor, spacious lawn areas and established gardens. The property will be auctioned by Bart Hanrahan at 11am. Meanwhile, five Albury dwellings will be auctioned by Stean Nicholls on Saturday, including a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home situated on a 1537-square metre block on Poole Street and a three-bedroom townhouse on Olive Street. The 1800s-style house, 571 Poole Street, was last sold in 2003. Stean Nicholls auctioned off two other five-bedrooms homes in the past 12 months, including one on nearby Lindsay Avenue which fetched $1.32 million last March. The Art Deco Albury home was built in 1954 by the Abikhair family.

