UPDATE: Missing Wodonga woman found safe and well

UPDATE: A missing Wodonga woman has been found safe and well. The 43-year-old was located on Friday. Police thanked members of the public for their assistance. EARLIER: Police hold serious concerns for a missing Wodonga woman. The 43-year-old, April, was last seen near Victoria Cross Parade about 5pm on Thursday. Officers have released an image of the woman, who has a medical condition. They are concerned that her disappearance is out of character. "An image of April has been released in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her current whereabouts," a police spokesman said. "April is described as being 170 centimetres tall, thin build and has shoulder length blonde/brown hair. IN OTHER NEWS: "She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black top." April is believed to be driving a 2011 model blue Mazda 3 sedan with distinctive purple plates GMA 78. Anyone who see the 43-year-old is urged to call the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2762. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

