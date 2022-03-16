news, business, WorkSafe Victoria, SafeWork NSW

A safety campaign next week aims to reduce the risk of falls in the Albury-Wodonga construction industry. WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW will complete joint inspections of Border businesses in a four-day operation from March 22 to 25 that is part of an ongoing cross border program. SafeWork NSW director construction services regional Laurence Richey said residential construction in the Albury and Wodonga region was booming. "During the upcoming blitz, SafeWork inspectors will be focusing on all construction hazards, particularly in the areas of site fencing, amenities, housekeeping, electrical and work at heights," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: WorkSafe executive director health and safety Narelle Beer said employers in the construction industry must do more to prevent workers being injured or killed as a result of falls from height "Since the start of 2018 there have been 13 fatalities in Victoria's construction industry as a result of falls from height," she said. "Every one of these tragic deaths was preventable." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/2b9171d1-b2a8-4c0f-b447-a50302ff64d2.jpg/r0_339_5472_3431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg