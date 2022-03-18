news, local-news,

READ UP Blak & Bright livestream, Albury LibraryMuseum, Saturday, March 19, 10am to 1.30pm and 3.45pm to 7.15pm Join a full day of livestreamed events from Blak & Bright, a First Nations literary festival out of Naarm/Melbourne. Hosted by Wiradjuri artist and storyteller, Ruth Davys, and Write Around the Murray, the morning and afternoon sessions are free but numbers are limited. Session highlights include Blak and White and Read All Over; Sistas Are Doing It; Big Blak Poetry Read; and Yarn Bombers. Book online at writearoundthemurray.org.au. Drop-ins welcome if capacity limits allow. DRIVE UP This Is Your City, the Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20, 11am, 11.40am, 12.20pm and 1pm daily Together with AlburyCity and City of Wodonga, HotHouse Theatre presents This Is Your City, a world premiere production and live gaming experience. It is a theatrical adaptation of the 1986 classic Albury-Wodonga board game. Starting at the Butter Factory Theatre, patrons will watch a show that sets up the ground rules for the game that takes them through the Twin Cities in their cars. TURN UP The Scots School Fair, The Scots School Albury, Saturday, March 19, 3pm to 7pm The fair celebrates 50 years of Scots in the Albury community since the amalgamation of Woodstock and Albury Grammar. Highlights include Tim & Jess from HIT104.9, a dance competition, pipe band competition and open mic, carnival rides, paella, barbecue, Papa Bear smoked meat and Monumental Ice Cream. Stallholders will offer skincare, candles and upcycled clothing. FRONT UP Mulletfest, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20 For the first time Mulletfest is coming to Albury! Founded at Kurri Kurri, five years ago, Mulletfest aimed to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation for Brain Cancer Research. To enter categories like Ranga, Vintage (over 50s), Grubby and Extreme visit mulletfest.com.au. BUY UP Yackandandah Lions Club Market, Sunday, March 20, 9am to 1pm Yackandandah Lions Club Market returns this weekend. Browse stalls in a stunning setting in the picturesque historic village. Stallholders will offer plants, soap, jewellery, pottery, upcycled items, jams, craft, coffee and snacks. Market goes ahead, rain, hail or shine! STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, March 19, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.

