THE Mulletfest is making tracks for Albury this month. The five-year-old festival will hit the road for the first time, stopping by Sodens Hotel on March 18-20. Founded at Kurri Kurri, NSW, Mulletfest aimed to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation for Brain Cancer Research and soon became a global sensation. The 2020 Mulletfest attracted 247 entrants from Australia and seven from Canada, the US and Norway. Mulletfest, like the little haircut that could, still managed to hold a COVIDsafe event last year. IN OTHER NEWS: The 2022 tour began in Canberra followed by Kurri Kurri event in late February. It will head to Albury, Rockhampton, Glenreagh, Logan Village, Alice Springs, Murrurundi and Dookie. To enter categories like Ranga, Vintage (over 50s), Grubby and Extreme visit mulletfest.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/61d870be-3f8d-4ef9-b99d-cbc848d95392.jpg/r0_388_3967_2629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg