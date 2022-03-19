Registrations open for Albury-Wodonga Black Dog Ride, Sunday, March 20
Motorbike riders can still join in an annual outing on Sunday, March 20, that aims to encourage conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.
Albury-Wodonga's Black Dog Ride will leave from the United Wodonga West service station, McKoy Street, about 8.30am, with the group then travelling to combine with Wangaratta's ride.
Border co-ordinator Andrew Calabria said about 40 people had registered so far but he expected about 100.
Mr Calabria said it was good to gather with a diverse group, but a common focus.
"The idea of being able to ride a bike is freeing in a way as well, you can leave all your worries behind."
- Sign up at blackdog.org.au or on the day
