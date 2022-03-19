community, Black Dog Ride, Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta, Mental health, Suicide Prevention

Motorbike riders can still join in an annual outing on Sunday, March 20, that aims to encourage conversations about mental health and suicide prevention. Albury-Wodonga's Black Dog Ride will leave from the United Wodonga West service station, McKoy Street, about 8.30am, with the group then travelling to combine with Wangaratta's ride. Border co-ordinator Andrew Calabria said about 40 people had registered so far but he expected about 100. Mr Calabria said it was good to gather with a diverse group, but a common focus. "Because everyone's getting together for the same thing, it's pretty easy to get everyone to talk about the issues," he said. "The idea of being able to ride a bike is freeing in a way as well, you can leave all your worries behind."

