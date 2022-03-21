community, Mental Health, Suicide Prevention, Community Forum, Albury-Wodonga, Sussan Ley, David Coleman

The mental health services available in Albury-Wodonga, and how they may be improved, will be discussed at a community forum on Tuesday, March 22. David Coleman, Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, will head the Albury event at the invitation of Farrer MP Sussan Ley. Mr Coleman will consult with mental health providers and members of the public as well as explain the latest initiatives. Earlier this month, the federal and NSW governments announced a bilateral agreement where more than $383 million would be invested into mental health and suicide prevention support services in NSW over the next five years. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Coleman said the Albury forum would be a great chance to gain a first-hand understanding of people's needs. "Consultation with local communities helps inform governments on the directions needed for improvement, so I encourage anyone interested to contribute their views," he said. Ms Ley described the forum as an important opportunity. "Funding for mental health has doubled since we came to office but there is always more to do and, more importantly, make sure that funding is going to where it can do the most good," she said. The forum will be held on Tuesday, March 22, from 1pm to 2pm at Anzac House, 527 Wilson St, Albury. More details and registration available on the Albury Council website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/daf97ec0-a339-4793-b149-efbc91f3542c.jpg/r0_712_1524_1573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg