The former boss of Bruck Textiles is facing a criminal charge after allegedly taking steps to prevent sacked workers accessing their redundancy payments and entitlements. Geoffrey Thomas Parker faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, nearly eight years after his alleged offending involving the Wangaratta manufacturing plant. The company sacked about 60 workers from the Wangaratta textiles business in July 2014. It was alleged assets had been moved between companies and the remaining assets sold for the token sum of just $1 to a new business, Australian Textile Mills, in the lead up to the staff redundancies. Bruck was part of a group of companies, and another court previously heard assets worth $8.6 million had been transferred. The $1 sale of the remaining business and its assets was made a day before a liquidator was appointed, which occurred on July 11, 2014. The new company had reportedly been registered a month earlier by Parker and principal shareholder Philip Bart. The move allegedly left workers with little access to redundancy payments from the remaining business, and the matter was reported to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for investigation. IN OTHER NEWS: Liquidators had alleged the entitlements were worth $3.5 million. A charge filed in the court alleges Parker - who appeared in court on a video link from Tasmania - entered into an agreement or transaction with the intention of preventing the recovery of entitlements by the workers, or significantly reducing their redundancy entitlements. The offending allegedly occurred the day before the liquidator was appointed. The court heard the Commonwealth prosecution has also tried to serve charges on Bart and chief financial officer Ron Johnson, but that this was yet to occur. Monday's matter was listed for a filing hearing before magistrate Victoria Campbell, which sets out a timetable for how the matter would progress. A longer period between mentions was sought to allow Bart and Johnson to be served charges. Ms Campbell told Parker, who sported grey hair, glasses and a blue suit, he could appear on a video link again given he was in Tasmania. The case will return on August 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

