Trainer Norm Loy has questioned Racing NSW officials after having a three month disqualification over a Facebook rant reduced to a two month suspension on appeal. Loy had been training on a stay of proceedings and had his appeal heard by the Racing Appeal Tribunal last week. . The tribunal ruled in his favour on Monday and overturned the three month disqualification. Loy was still ordered to serve the remaining five days of a two month suspension after having already completed 55 days. However, the remaining five days of his suspension commenced on Tuesday, ruling his stable out from competing over the two-day Albury carnival which starts on Thursday. While happy with the outcome of the appeal, Loy said he couldn't help but crack a wry smile over the timing of the remainder of his suspension. "Winning the appeal is a victory for the battlers isn't it?," Loy said. "Let's be honest, it shouldn't have come down to that over a post on Facebook. "I had to laugh because Racing NSW officials couldn't beat me, they heard the appeal last week and then made their decision this week. "Just so they could rule me out of the Albury Gold Cup carnival. "It's quite petty really. "I'll move forward but I had a bit of a laugh about it. "In a nutshell they are saying 'we couldn't getcha but we gotcha anyway.' "It's a poor decision that I have to serve the other five days over my hometown carnival ." ALSO IN SPORT Loy originally landed himself in hot water late last year after he posted on Facebook an expletive-ridden rant aimed at NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and the lockdown in the state. In one post, which was sent on August 14, Loy wrote: "You are the biggest [expletive] moron Gladys beraf###lien [sic]. How can you lock down an entire [expletive] state you stupid [expletive]". The Albury trainer was charged by Racing NSW stewards with conduct prejudicial to the interests of racing. Loy pleaded not guilty but received a three month ban which he initially said he wouldn't appeal. However, he changed his mind in September after consulting with high-profile lawyer Damien Sheales. Sheales is well-known in legal circles after representing high-profile clients including drug baron Tony Mokbel. He also represented Melbourne trainers Danny O'Brien and Mark Kavanagh during their cobalt saga with Racing Victoria stewards. "Damien is a genius," he said. "Copping a suspension means I don't have to reapply for my trainers licence."

