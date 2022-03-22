sport, australian-rules-football,

Coby Ross will not be part of Holbrook's premiership push after moving away. The clever small forward was a shining light for the Brookers last year in only his second full season of senior football as they finished second behind Osborne but he's relocated to Wollongong with his partner. Ross is the latest former junior to depart the club after Wagga-bound Corey McCarthy, Lachie Holmes and Azzi medalist Will Holmes. "Coby's someone you trust, week in, week out," Holbrook coach Matt Sharp said. "He was that outside player for us and he runs all day, so he's a big loss. "He's just a really good kid as well so it hurts the friendships he has there. "His partner got accepted into Wollongong so he's followed her up there and he's definitely a big loss on and off the field." Meanwhile, the Brookers are preparing to be without Ewan Mackinlay for much of the season following his inclusion in the Murray Bushrangers squad. Mackinlay booted 53 goals for Holbrook last season and was named the Hume League's Rising Star so he'll be missed when on Bushies duty but he goes with the club's blessing. "It's exciting for him," Sharp said. "We back him in 100 percent and if we don't see him, we don't see him. "Just looking at their draw, there's a few games there we think he could definitely qualify for us but at the end of the day, we understand and we support him as a club on knowing where this can take his future. "We back him in to play Bushies most of the time and if he's not with us, so be it." Mackinlay was ever-present for the Brookers in 2021 and his physical development has given him all the tools for another big year. "He's grown a foot-and-a-half, he's in the gym all the time and he's as fit as anything," Sharp said. "He was one I identified to play midfield this year and take the next step from being that small forward. "Sometimes the Bushrangers overlook the country footballer because it's not Ovens and Murray so it's great they have seen that side. "Sometimes playing against men holds you in better stead than playing against people your own age and I'm glad the Bushrangers have looked at all aspects of Ewan and not just the fact he's not playing O and M. "It's a big commitment at the moment, training three nights a week plus travel with Bushies but he still shows his face at the club. "If he gets the opportunity to pull the green and yellow on, he'll jump at the opportunity when he's available." Nevertheless, Holbrook are gearing up for a serious crack at the Hume league premiership and could field 12 new recruits in the round one blockbuster away to Osborne on April 2. ALSO IN SPORT Lavington premiership player Stephen Leitch and Callum Brooksby have both come across from Tumarumba, with Mason Hamilton also joining the likes of Michael Rampal, AB Mackinlay, Michael Oates, Kolby Heiner-Hennessy and Brad Carman in joining a list crackling with big-match potential. "I'm very happy and excited to have 'Leitchy' on board," Sharp said.. "He shuts down and on the back of the defensive role, he gives us some attack as well. "Mason will run up and down the wing all day. "He's fit and he has that bit of X Factor where he'll take the game on and run and carry so hopefully he breaks a few lines for us. "I think we're capable of anything. "We've got a really good mix at the minute; we've got Holbrook locals, some new recruits, Holbrook under-17 boys coming up from juniors and there's a real competitive edge to fit into that 21. "There's no limit on where we want to get to, it's a building process and I'm looking forward to seeing how good we can be."

