North Albury star Ash Borella has vowed to make a miraculous recovery from a hamstring injury to play in Saturday's Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial grand final. The odds are stacked against the aggressive opening bat taking his place against Albury at Alexandra Park. "No doubt at all," the left-hander boldly declared when quizzed on his chances of playing. Unfortunately it's a case of deja vu as Borella battled a hamstring complaint last season. He suffered the grade two right leg injury while batting in the third last round, with the partial tear generally expected to take between four and eight weeks to repair. However, Borella played just three weeks later and contested all four finals, although he struggled with the bat. He was asked why he's so confident of playing. "Because last year they were home and away games, this one's a grand final," he laughed. Borella has injured his left hamstring this time. The 29-year-old is an outstanding Hoppers' stalwart, racking up 265 matches in all grades, with an impressive nine first grade centuries. A four-time association leading run-scorer, Borella can destroy an attack, although first-year coach Matt Condon has worked on his tempo at the crease. Borella boasts 467 runs at 28, with three half-centuries, including his highest score in 14 months with a classy 85 against St Patrick's in the semi-final on March 12. He's only played Albury once this season, falling for 22 when he was stumped in round 18. The round six clash was washed out. IN OTHER NEWS: North will start favourites in its fifth straight decider.

