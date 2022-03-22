sport, local-sport,

Cricket Albury-Wodonga has answered an SOS to host next month's COVID-streamlined Australian Country Championships. COVID has forced Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia out of the tournament, which CAW held in 2009-2010. D'Arcy Short played for winners Northern Territory, prior to his Australian career in limited overs teams. "It's the best standard of country cricket you can play," Cricket NSW head of competitions Bruce Whitehouse enthused. "It was South Australia's turn to host the titles, which are generally held in early January, but because of COVID, they were pushed back to April. "However, SA couldn't host them due to the AFL, so we spoke to 'Erdels' (CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac) and we must thank the association, the councils and everyone associated with its running." The titles weren't held last year, due to COVID. NSW, Queensland and the ACT will tackle 50-over and T20 matches in the men's, while the same three and Papua New Guinea will contest the women's. "The work by our councils with venues and our clubs and their curators has been substantial," Erdeljac praised. Corowa and Bethanga are among the hosts. The competition runs from April 5-12 with CAW hosting a number of tournaments this season, including the NSW Combined High Schools girls' titles. ALSO IN SPORT "The greatest benefit is to the economy with the tournaments putting in well over $6 mil," Erdeljac suggested.

