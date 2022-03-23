news, local-news,

A documentary three years in the making about a Wodonga all-abilities football side's integration into a mainstream club will have its premiere in the Border city on Thursday night. The highly-anticipated film, Becoming Bulldogs, will be privately screened for cast, crew and sponsors at The Cube. It is centered around the Jets all-abilities team as they worked their way into the mainstream club, Wodonga Bulldogs, in the 2019 season, to become one of very few clubs to have an all-abilities side in Australia. Becoming Bulldogs is the debut major movie project of Border-based filmmaker Rebecca Randall, which she independently shot, edited, produced and directed. Ms Randall said the film would be entered in national and international film festivals and broadcast on TV and other digital services with the aim of helping to increase opportunities for people with a disability to participate in mainstream society. Cast members will walk the red carpet at 5.30pm.

