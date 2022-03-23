news, local-news,

AFTER a challenging two years for the entertainment sector amid the global pandemic, IG Big Band has been simply rolling with the punches. Its annual Wodonga show has been postponed five times. Now the 20-piece band will finally perform at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday, April 10. Celebrating its ninth year at The Cube, the band is made up of Border and imported musicians and vocalists. North East-based swing veteran Ivan Gellie said he had put together a quality program of popular songs in the swing and jazz rock genres. "We're doing 26 numbers so it's a big program," he said. "We're doing an adaptation of Stevie Wonder's For Once In My Life and Fedelio is a classical number that has been reworked into a jazz piece by a band member. "Always make sure you have a happy band and you have a happy life!" IN OTHER NEWS: The 140-minute performance includes an interval. Lunch packages are available when booking tickets. Bookings: The Cube Wodonga Box Office or online at thecubewodonga.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/a3fa8abb-73a3-4ff7-87e8-0290c163e80f.jpg/r0_90_2688_1609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg