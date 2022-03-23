coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District rose by more than 800 yesterday as the region saw its highest daily count since January. On Wednesday, NSW Health reported 851 new COVID infections across the MLHD, made up of 679 self-reported rapid antigen tests and 172 positive PCR tests. This has grown since Tuesday's tally of 697 new cases. Yesterday's count was the highest number of new cases recorded across the MLHD in a single day since January 25, excluding a reporting error on March 15 which saw 1141 new cases reported in a single day. IN OTHER NEWS As of yesterday there were nine patients with the virus being cared for in hospital across the MLHD, but no patients in intensive care. There were also more than 2300 active cases of COVID within the Wagga local government area. Across the state, 24,115 new COVID infections were reported, as well as five deaths, on Wednesday. This is a rise from the 20,960 cases reported on Tuesday. Yesterday's statewide numbers are the highest seen in NSW since January 21 when 25,168 new cases were recorded in a single day, excluding the reporting glitch earlier this month.

