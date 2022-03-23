sport, local-sport, donna scott, albury carnival, halo warrior, oamanikka

Trainer Donna Scott will heavily target the lucrative prizemoney on offer over the Albury carnival with eight runners on the opening day on Thursday. In what could be a big day for the stable, Improper and Sharlie look set to contest favouritism in their respective races. Scott will also have a two-pronged attack on the $75,000 City Handicap, (1175m) with Halo Warrior and Oamanikka. Both gallopers recently contested the Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga last month. Oamanikka has had one start since where he finished near the tail of the field in midweek company at Sandown. Halo Warrior will tackle the feature sprint after having a freshen-up. Scott expected both gallopers to prove competitive in what appears to be an open race with top-weight Calescent the $4.40-favourite in pre-post markets. "The top two weighted horses Calescent and Delacour both look the class runners but after that it looks an even field with a stack of winning hopes," Scott said. "I'm happy with my pair and Oamanikka went to Sandown after the Championships, which was a tough race. "Even though it was in midweek company, the field was of Saturday city standard. "So the horse was out of his grade but seems to have come through the run fairly well. "Dropping back from 1400m is also in his favour. "Halo Warrior has been freshened up and the form out the Championships has held up well which gives you a bit of confidence. "He loves racing on his home track and the distance and is drawn to get an economical run." ALSO IN SPORT Both Scott runners are $9-chances in pre-post betting. Scott was eagerly anticipating the debut of Improper in the $30,000 Maiden Plate, (1000m). Improper has two recent trials and will be partnered by Brodie Loy. "Improper looks like a promising mare with a lot of upside but still does a little bit wrong," she said. "She has trialled well though and even though she has drawn 15 it may play into her favour a little bit if she wants to do a little bit wrong and over-race. "Brodie rode her in trackwork the other morning so he is familiar with the horse. "It will be interesting to see how she goes because I feel she is a smart horse in the making."

