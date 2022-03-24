sport, local-sport,

It's been a long wait, but Rachael Terlich is now just over a week away from making her return to the court for Henty. After welcoming her second child with partner Sam a year ago and missing the 2020 season due to Covid, Terlich made a one-off appearance in B-grade last year. But a slight ankle injury saw her return short lived. The assistant coach will have a special role to play in her first game back as she takes the reins from new coach Kelsey Leaver for round one. "It's an honour," Terlich said. "Kelsey has stepped up as a first time A-grade coach and I'm assisting her this year just to support her in the decisions that she makes. "I've been really excited to get back out there amongst it with the girls. "They're all really excited and willing to be there and learn which makes a big difference." Despite previously captaining the Swampies, Terlich has never coached due to family and work commitments. ALSO IN SPORT: "I just like to get out there and be the voice on court and support the girls during their training," Terlich said. She'll now have two young fans supporting her this year in 5-year-old son Billy and one-year-old daughter Maisie. "They know mum plays netball and dad plays football at the same time. Game day is a bit of a juggle, but we work it out with friends and family," Terlich said. "Both of our mums help out where they can." Having played all of her junior netball with Walbundrie and later Rand after the clubs merged, Terlich admitted she still has a soft spot for the Giants. "I have a great love for Rand-Walbundrie and I enjoy getting back out there and seeing the girls," she said. "I put my game face on and just play my game against them, but at the end it's always nice to be around a great club like them." Henty's welcomed Tayah Andrews, Olivia Hall and Erin Hogan and will take on CDHBU for round one. "At the end of the day we're just happy to have a full court of girls out there representing Henty and loving being able to play," Terlich said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/0ce6fc62-f423-4ef1-8163-2b22b2751bdc.jpg/r0_1302_3024_3011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg