A Khancoban woman has been left terrified by a stalker who had she and her 11-year-old daughter feeling trapped inside their home. Once while she was away for work, he knocked on the front door and asked the woman's adult daughter: "Is your mother home." Andrew Phillip Kemp first made contact with the woman when he appeared to inquire with her about some puppies she had for sale. IN OTHER NEWS: The chance encounter at the Khancoban shops soon descended into a campaign of harassment and fear. Albury Local Court has heard how the woman was once woken during the night by her lounge room light being turned on. When she walked out, she was startled by the sight of Kemp standing near the kitchen. MORE COURT STORIES The woman yelled at Kemp: "What are you doing here? Get out of my house." She made sure she kept her distance from Kemp, then twice told him to again "get out of my house". But the 52-year-old, also from Khancoban, refused to leave. "I've made a beautiful dinner, it's over there," he said, pointing towards the kitchen. "I don't care," she responded, "take your meal and leave." She then decided she did not want Kerr to walk past her, so told him to forget about the food "and just leave". Agreed facts put before the court by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Angus Webb told of how this incident, which took place on September 1, ended with Kemp leaving by the front door. The victim, on her all-terrain vehicle, carefully followed Kemp's vehicle off her property. Kemp, represented in court by lawyer Mark Cronin, pleaded guilty to charges of stalking or intimidation and remain in building with the intention to commit an offence by intimidation. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin committed Kemp for sentence on those two charges, though Mr Cronin said the matters would remain in the Local Court and not progress to the District Court for sentence. That was because there was no election on sentence by the DPP. Six charges were withdrawn, added to one previously Sentencing will be carried out on May 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

