Sleeping baby abducted from Wangaratta home over sex abuse concerns

A woman concerned about a lack of action over apparent child sexual abuse abducted the child from a home. The Wangaratta Magistrates Court this week heard details of the bizarre case from 2012. The child's mother had gone to work in Wangaratta on the night of September 2 of that year, with the young child left in the care of others. The offender and two others drove to the mum's work about 10pm to confirm the woman was working. They then drove to the Park Lane home to secretly take the girl. They realised the back door was locked but one person managed to get entry by giving a false name and took the sleeping child and fled. A carer drove to the mother's work to inform her of what occurred. "She was traumatised by what she heard," the court was told. The girl was found at a home in Thoona the following morning, having been missing for about three-and-a-half hours. The court heard the woman in court this week admitted to police formulating a plan to take the child. She told the court the mum had been "molesting children". "We asked for help and no-one would help us," she said. "We had to do that to try to get her help." IN OTHER NEWS: The woman claimed the mum raped a four-year-old boy and molested others, but the court heard she still had custody of her children. The offender, who now lives in Deniliquin, said she had been a ward of the state growing up. The court heard while she had priors, she hadn't offended since the incident. Magistrate Victoria Campbell noted the age of the case and lack of further offences, and imposed a 12-month good behaviour bond. "If you don't get into trouble ... this matter will just go away," she said.

