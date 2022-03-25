community,

Superstar motorbike stuntman Jack Field will be in action today and tomorrow at the Albury Wodonga Caravan, Camping, 4WD and Fish Show. Field, who has performed in movies such as Fast & Furious, X-Men and Mad Max, brings his company, Flair Action Sports, to the Albury Showground. In 2007, Field co-founded Flair Action Sports with his partner Rhianna who also grew up with motorcycling. Riding competitively since he was aged just four, Field discovered a love for performing in front of a crowd. His team of 10 riders have performed in international freestyle trials and BMX shows of all set-ups and sizes. This weekend, they're at the region's caravan and camping show. Other attractions at the show include a 14,000-litre fish tank. The giant mobile tank is 15 metres long and three metres high, featuring natural habitats and plenty of fish. Anglers Brett Thomson and Michael Cooke will demonstrate different types of fishing lures and fishing techniques. IN OTHER NEWS: The show will feature 115 exhibitors of caravans, camper trailers, camping gear and four-wheel-drive equipment, with exhibitors coming from Sydney, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. Manager Loretta Payne said the show drew between 10,000 and 12,000 visitors. "Australia is a magnificent country," she said. "With COVID hitting and affecting everyone the way it has, I think more people now are sort of saying well, rather than going overseas, let's see what is available in their own backyard." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/53e41d16-24f4-4b62-94bf-07dfb2059884.JPG/r0_13_628_368_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg