news, court-and-crime,

Police have arrested a woman hiding underneath bed sheets as they continue to tackle a wave of vehicle thefts and break-ins. The 23-year-old was found tucked under sheets in a Bank Street home in North Albury about 2.45pm on Thursday, with a stolen Isuzu D-Max parked out the front. She was charged with car theft related matters. "The 23-year-old woman was directed to come to the front door, allegedly in possession of the keys belonging to the stolen vehicle," a NSW Police spokeswoman said on Friday. "She was placed under arrest and taken to Albury Police Station. "She was charged with receive property stolen outside of NSW, drive conveyance without consent of owner, and drive whilst disqualified." IN OTHER NEWS: The utility had been stolen from Flax Street in Baranduda on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and will be forensically tested. The ute had been spotted with a stolen black Hyundai, which was taken during an aggravated break-in on Helmsley Court in Wodonga. That car was dumped in a housing area near the Blazing Stump about 4.30pm on Thursday after being driven erratically through Wodonga. Two people were seen fleeing the car and Wodonga police seek witnesses. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/171b2002-afbc-4316-a434-c2712e5a9d6a.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg