A Wodonga teenager caught behind the wheel despite copping a ban late last year for drink-driving has been warned about the serious consequences of such offending. James Walker was pulled over in Logan Road, North Albury, on March 3 about 11am for a random breath test. He gave a negative reading, Albury Local Court was told on Monday, but it was a different outcome when he was asked earlier for his licence. IN OTHER NEWS: The 19-year-old indicated to police he did not have one with him, When they asked if he could hand one over, he said no. He had lost it due to drink-driving, he told them. Checks revealed that Walker, of Snowy Street, received a 12-month licence disqualification in Victoria on December 19 over a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol offence. MORE COURT STORIES Walker pleaded guilty on Monday to a single charge of driving while disqualified. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told defence lawyer Glenn Moody she was prepared to extend the court's leniency to Walker given his young age and his early guilty plea. "I will give him that one-off opportunity today," she said. Ms McLaughlin, on imposing sentence, reminded Walker of the obligations on everyone regarding road safety and the law. "Let me make it clear to you, sir, our road rules and the enforcement of our road rules is what keeps people safe on our roads," she said. Ms McLaughlin disqualified Walker from driving for six months and placed him on a six-month conditional release order, without conviction. "Don't take that chance again," she said.

