A FORMER councillor and a son of a past mayor are the two leading contenders to replace Kat Bennett on Wodonga Council. Danny Lowe and Danny Chamberlain drew the most votes in the 2020 council election without winning. Mr Lowe said he would consider taking up the role, but queried Cr Bennett leaving so soon after council chief executive Mark Dixon. "I do find it concerning we've had a really good CEO leave and probably the best councillor in the past six years leave," he said. Mr Lowe said he did not know if they were linked but raised concerns about council harmony and criticised councillor Ron Mildren for looking to implement his own ideological agenda rather than working for the betterment of the city. IN OTHER NEWS: He said Cr Mildren had not been participated widely in council activities, while they were both on council. "I can think of probably only two events in four years that he went to," Mr Lowe said. "The rest pulled their weight and shared the workload but he didn't go to events unless they suited his ideology." Cr Mildren declined to respond. Mr Chamberlain did not return The Border Mail's calls on Monday. The Victorian Electoral Commission will hold a countback on a date to be set to decide the new councillor and will advertise the vacancy publicly after being notified by the city. It will be the second term in a row that a Wodonga councillor has needed to be replaced mid-term. The election of councillor Tim Quilty to the Victorian parliament in 2018 saw his position go to Brian Mitchell, who later became deputy mayor before failing to be returned at the 2020 council poll.

