Councillor Kat Bennett announces she is stepping down from role

A new community member will become a Wodonga councillor following the surprise resignation of Kat Bennett. Cr Bennett took to social media on Saturday to announce her resignation from the position she has held since 2016. The Gateway Health employee and mother said her work situation had changed and it had been a difficult decision to leave. "I've genuinely loved serving the community and feel very heartened by the progress that has been made in Wodonga," she said. The decision means the Victorian Electoral Commission will hold a vote countback from the most recent election to determine who will fill the role. Mayor Kev Poulton said the decision was a shock to other councillors. "We're all quite supportive of her decision to make sure she makes her family her priority in life, and with her changing work commitments as well," he said. "She's never hidden her feelings or thoughts on any situation. "She's a young woman who has put herself out there and been willing to learn and listen to the community. "It's definitely going to be a loss to the city of Wodonga." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Poulton said Monday would be her final day. Cr Bennett said her biggest achievements were pushing for 00 per cent renewable energy at council and phasing out single use plastics, helping Food Share access a rates waiver, and helping a grieving family have a memorial to their son in Willow Park. Former council chief executive Mark Dixon also paid tribute. "What a shame for Wodonga as they lose a genuine caring leader and community representative - there aren't many left," he said. "Well done Kat - you will be missed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f4821788-82e9-444c-b6b2-0f28cefd0ee3.jpg/r0_878_3427_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg