ALBURY Council has embraced the concept of a "climate emergency". Councillors on Monday night unanimously supported a motion from councillor Ashley Edwards that acknowledged "we are in a state of emergency that requires urgent action by all levels of government, including council, to mitigate against the adverse effects of climate change". In May 2020, the wording "climate emergency" was rejected 6-3 when put by Cr Edwards' predecessor as a Greens councillor Amanda Cohn as it was deemed "alarmist" by then councillor Henk van de Ven. On Monday night, councillor Alice Glachan took issue with the "emergency" tag. "I am sorry that we have to appear to be portraying this tonight as a climate emergency because it detracts tonight from the good work that our community has done and I think we need to emphasise the praise that our community deserves for working with us as they have," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Edwards replied by noting her motion also included a clause acknowledging the "significant action already undertaken by" the council and community. Wodonga and Albury Toward Climate Health member Bruce Key and Albury youth mayor Lachie Carpenter urged councillors to back the motion. Mr Key had images of bushfires, flooding in Wodonga and a landslide at Baranduda playing in a slide show while he addressed the councillors. Lachie said a survey by the youth council found climate change action was a priority. Cr Edwards' motion also called for the council to work with the community to establish a "community net zero target" and develop a "climate action plan".

