A Rutherglen winemaker has voiced his support for new viticulture qualifications that would help address the shortage of workers in the wine industry. Buller Wines chief executive officer Michael Murtagh began his career studying an Associate Diploma of Viticulture at Charles Sturt University. He said young people who gain the skills can enter the industry in the same way he did 40 years ago. "There is a huge skills shortage," Mr Murtagh said. "We're always trying to find those young, energetic types to come in to our business." The addition of TAFE NSW and GO TAFE specialist diplomas are expected to enhance the reputation of the North East as an important winemaking region. In Rutherglen, the collective value and contribution of wine businesses to the regional economy amounts to more than $70 million. IN OTHER NEWS: The revenues directly contribute to the employment of more than 150 full time and casual staff, supporting suppliers, industries and trades. TAFE NSW's two-year Diploma of Viticulture will be taught online two nights a week, with three days of block training at a vineyard every six to eight weeks. The practical component of the will take place at different vineyards in regional NSW. The course, which begins on April 26, will teach students how to grow and prune vines, and take them through the entire winemaking process at a winery. For the past 25 years, the diploma was only taught at Kurri Kurri in the Hunter Valley, where skills were in high demand. Course manager Craig Conway said skills shortages at wineries had become more apparent in the past year. "That's why we decided to look at (the diploma) cross-sectionally and holistically to fit the greatest number of learners," he said.

