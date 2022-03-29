community, charles sturt university, high school students first look

Students from years 10, 11 and 12 from across various High schools joined Charles Sturt University yesterday for their annual explore day. The Albury campus showcased a range of workshops and information sessions. Marketing coordinator, Katie Friedlieb, said the event was "a great opportunity to meet future perspective lectures and get hands-on experience". Lecturer in environmental science John Rafferty wanted students to see the potential of what the campus could offer. "Students get quality learning from top lecturers and courses," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Student Tiahni Wild, 17, from Xaiver Hgh School, said the courses offered gave her a deep understanding of her expectations when she graduated from school. "I like that I can walk away with more knowledge and passion." Wangaratta Cathedral College student Julian Baudry, 15, wants to prepare earlier rather than later for university life. "I want to see what the university is like, how it suits me and what is on offer when I graduate," he said.

