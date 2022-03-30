news, local-news,

Esports gamers will be able to face off in the Australian Esports League Wangaratta Cup at Wangaratta Library on April 30. The event is part of FReeZA, a government program that supports young people to get involved in their community by planning and running drug, smoke and alcohol-free music and cultural activities for other young people. Selected matches will be live-streamed with commentary for a global audience. Players will compete in popular games Super Smash Bros and Rocket League. Wangaratta manager for arts, culture and events Simone Nolan said it was fantastic for Wangaratta's gamers to compete globally. "This event is an incredible opportunity for young people in Wangaratta to show their gaming skills and spend time with their friends," Ms Nolan said.

