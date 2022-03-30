news, court-and-crime,

Police have released an image of a man who assisted a woman during an attack involving four people. Officers were called to Dempsey Place, near Olive Street, in the early hours of Saturday morning last week. Police said the female victim had suffered serious injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: "This male has saved the woman from more serious injuries and may be able to further assist police," a spokesman said. Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f23da7c3-0938-4fdc-96aa-31f8dd0d1bdf.png/r0_136_392_357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg