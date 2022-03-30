news, local-news,

ALTERNATIVE rock-pop band The Rubens are clocking up the kilometres this year, making up for lost time. The NSW five-piece outfit will bring their Waste A Day Tour to Wodonga on Saturday after hitting up Wagga on Thursday and Griffith on Friday. The Rubens' keyboardist Elliott Margin said the road trip was still a rarity owing to the global pandemic during the past two years. "It's such a novelty to drive for four or five hours and then stop at a country pub to support the local communities; it's nice to be on the road again!" he said. Just over 12 months ago the band released 0202, which was billed as a forward-thinking album for a backwards year. IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: It featured one of the biggest domestic singles of 2020, Live In Life, which was nominated for ARIA Song Of The Year and landed at Spotify's third most streamed Australian song for 2020. Another single Time Of My Life generated a powerful video made up of Year 12 students; a concept that was inspired by teenagers doing it tough. Margin said new track Waste A Day - which missed the deadline for 0202 - was a collaboration between himself and his brother, Sam. "It was one of those moments where we didn't have to force anything and it was done in four hours!" Margin said. "Lots of times you can really labour over a song and when it's done, you're still not that happy with it anyway. "Waste A Day came together easily." The all-ages show at The Cube Wodonga runs from 7pm for three hours with intervals. Bookings: The Cube Wodonga box office or online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/080469f2-90d7-4545-9609-b246bfcf9734.jpg/r0_601_6720_4398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg