All hands on deck to help out injured 'patient' at Albury skate park

Dozens of emergency workers have taken part in a training exercise at the new Albury Skate Park. About 45 firefighters, paramedics, and volunteers from the SES and Albury and Border Rescue Squad were involved in Tuesday night's training, which involved a scenario in which an injured person needed to be rescued and treated for upper body injuries. The aim was to bring the emergency groups together to gain an understanding of how each operates. Albury Civic firefighter Simon Ward said the emergency agencies were keen to conduct more joint training operations. "It was about getting the four agencies together and working together," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "When you're working with each other in these situations, it's good to know each other's capabilities. "We had a 'patient' in the deep bowl who had to be removed. "We put a ladder inside the bowl, then the patient was put on the ladder and slid out." CPR training was also undertaken.

