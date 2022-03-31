Teenager stabbed three times in back during North Albury altercation

news, court-and-crime,

An investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed in North Albury. Emergency services were called to Endeavour Place about 1.40am on Thursday. An 18-year-old man was found suffering multiple stab wounds. "The teen was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with an unidentified male before a second unidentified male approached the pair and stabbed the teen three times in the lower back," a police spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The teen was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Albury Base Hospital." The injuries are not life-threatening. "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for information from the public to identify the males involved," the spokesman said. Anyone who may have information, security footage or dashcam vision is urged to call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/91edeb56-ec9b-45a8-89aa-b1e37c768f26.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg