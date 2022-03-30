news, local-news,

An historic agreement has been reached between four neighbouring councils on both sides of the border, aimed at achieving better community outcomes. Mayors from Moira, Federation, Berrigan and Indigo councils met at Mulwala on Wednesday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding which they believe will attract more funding from state and federal governments. Councillors from all four bodies voted unanimously for the agreement to be established to effectively remove jurisdictional lines. "We crossover with so many items within our councils, whether it be tourism, health, road infrastructure and bridges, so we need to work together," Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said. "At a time where funding may be tight in the future, we're better off getting clout from both sides of the border." A major factor in the agreement is the construction of a new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge, which connects the communities either side of Lake Mulwala. Moira Council mayor Libro Mustica said he expected major news on the bridge to come after this year's federal election. "I think it has been pushed forward and I'd like to think in three or four years we'll see some work being done on it," he said. "It will be a game-changer for this region to put a new bridge out here. "Yarrawonga and Mulwala have grown out of proportion and the population of these communities will double in about 15 years." IN OTHER NEWS: Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney said the four councils will all send a representative to the Australian Local Government Conference held in Canberra in June to support each other. "I've got no doubt it will get more funding for the region and in particular these four councils," he said. "We've got large areas, sparsely populated, with tourism a big issue. Our aim is to get more tourists, infrastructure and better roads." Berrigan Shire mayor Matthew Hannan said the MOU would provide clear direction for the four councils. "Health is an important one, education as well and tourism," he said. "It's extremely important we aren't duplicating services, infrastructure or amenities on both sides of the river so we get a better spread of the visitor experience." The councils have had an unofficial partnership and run joint campaigns in the past, including a race to see which of them could first reach the 80 per cent double vaccination rate last year. "We were first. I don't know if they've come good on the deal yet," Cr Hannan claimed. Cr Bourke replied: "I'm sorry that's not true. He's (Cr Hanna) telling fibs." Cr Mustica said: "We won because all of their people came to us to get it done." Cr Gaffney added: "I'll tell you the truth it was Indigo." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

