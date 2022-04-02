news, education,

Twenty-seven individuals have been awarded the Albury City Leadership and Resilience Scholarship to help lead positive change in their communities. The scholarship, which is taught through Charles Sturt University and funded by Albury Council, aims to develop leadership skills and build resilience for a broad range of people. "It was great to see so many residents of the Albury community take up the scholarship opportunity," CSU foundation's Brogan Finnerty said. Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said he joined the program to better his skills. Two subjects are taught online and in two-day face-to-face workshops. The first workshop and launch was held at the university's Thurgoona campus yesterday. "It's great to see that CSU and Albury City have gotten involved in bringing communities together, whether they're from an organisation, a sporting group or community group, to foster new leaders and give them a platform to learn and grow," Albury council deputy mayor Steve Bowen said.

