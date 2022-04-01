sport, local-sport,

The winter codes are just about to kick off, but top level cricket returns to the Border next week. The Australian Country Cricket Championships won't go ahead in their traditional fashion this year, but Cricket Albury-Wodonga has stepped in to host the replacement carnival. Three teams will contest the men's competition in NSW, Queensland and the ACT, while the same trio will contest the women's event, along with Papua New Guinea. Lavington quick Ryan Brown has been selected for NSW, which will kick-start its campaign against the ACT at Lavington Sportsground on Tuesday. It will be a 50-over match, with T20s also to be played during the week-long carnival. Meanwhile, the women will start with the game's shorter version when NSW tackles ACT at Wodonga's Kelly Park from 2pm, also on Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: The event runs until Monday, April 11. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/8cc63bf0-8fa2-4bb4-85ac-4f03143ba19f.jpg/r0_219_4294_2645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg