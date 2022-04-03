Victim tries to dodge knife blows from three men in Wodonga stabbing

news, court-and-crime,

Police have arrested and charged a man allegedly involved in a group stabbing in Wodonga. Investigators believe the victim of the March 19 incident, at a unit on De Kerilleau Drive, was attacked in a pre-planned incident after he threatened to report a theft to police. Darcy Widdison, 29, was arrested at his home on Wednesday and charged with multiple offences over the stabbing, and for drug matters. Tobby Jarvis wrote on Facebook following the incident that he was the victim, but that he was "all good". Court documents state Mr Jarvis had entered the unit about 7.50pm and talked with three people for less than five minutes. It's alleged he was struck in the head "with force" and Widdison and another man produced knives. He said all three men had tried to stab and hit him and a chair was thrown at him, which he used to smash a window to try to escape. "The victim was blocking and dodging knife shots to his head and upper body," police said. Mr Jarvis suffered a stab wound to his back and defensive wounds to his arm. Widdison was said to have been trying to punch the victim more than stabbing him, and allegedly used a butter knife or similar. Mr Jarvis fled the property and flagged down a passing car, and told those inside to call police while being chased. IN OTHER NEWS: Security camera footage allegedly shows one of the alleged stabbers bend down by a fence at the nearby bottle shop. Police recovered a sword and meat cleaver at the site. "The victim was extremely lucky not to have had more significant injuries," police said, noting the wound to his back missed internal organs and his chest cavity. A search of Widdison's phone allegedly found messages to an unknown person on the night of the incident saying "I'm sorry". "How could you just leave me there like that what happen if he killed me it would have been on you (sic)," the other person said. Widdison is in custody and will apply for bail on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/3864c6f2-8a29-4dc8-bac5-9a3581e27355.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg