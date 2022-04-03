news, court-and-crime,

A man has been arrested following a police pursuit in a stolen car and multiple vehicle break-ins. Police spotted an orange Toyota Corolla on Bralgon Street in Lavington about 10.45am on Saturday. The car, which had been stolen from Beechworth on Wednesday night or early hours of Thursday morning, had false plates and refused to stop when police tried to intercept the car. The vehicle, which had been driving erratically in the North Albury area earlier on Saturday morning, was later spotted by police on Kurnell Street. IN OTHER NEWS: The driver lost control of the hatchback and crashed into a small tree before running away. The 27-year-old was arrested a short time later and charged with police pursuit, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of taking stolen property into NSW, disqualified driving and other offences. He was refused bail.

