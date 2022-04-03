Springhurst home erupts in flames, pair lose everything

news, court-and-crime,

A fundraiser has been launched for a couple who have lost everything in a house fire. Firefighters were called to David Dyball and Debra Ryan's uninsured Springhurst home about about 8pm on Saturday. The Jenvey Lane home was gutted and crews remained on scene until the early hours of Sunday morning. Mr Dyball said he had been watching television when his dog began barking. "All of the sudden I saw smoke," he said. "By that time it was in the roof cavity and things were exploding. "It took off really quickly." IN OTHER NEWS: The pair were waiting to enter the home on Sunday afternoon to see if anything was salvageable. Mr Dyball said he had saved some clothes, while some photographs survived the intense heat and flames. The couple were unable to afford insurance and thanked firefighters for their help. A GoFundMe site was launched to help the couple, with donations already made. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/7f1cfb67-a129-4d49-95f4-62017b47bc73.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg