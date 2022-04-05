news, local-news,

The Riverina Police District is responding to a helicopter crash in the Snowy Mountains that killed two people on Monday. At about 11.55pm on Monday, emergency services located the wreckage of a helicopter about 200 metres east of the Snowy Mountains Highway at Kiandra Flats, south of Talbingo. Police responded to a request from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Joint Rescue Coordinator Centre after the aircraft was last tracked in the area. A Police statement said the occupants of the helicopter died at the scene and their identities are yet to be confirmed. "Officers from Riverina Police District have established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist police," the statement said. "An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will be undertaken. "The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been notified and has commenced an investigation into the incident." A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/d1592944-6ce1-4401-9609-bc7bb7148d68.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg