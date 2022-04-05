news, local-news,

The high volume of emergency presentations at Albury hospital forced a Border woman to wait two days to be admitted. Karlena Lockett described it as the "most uncomfortable time I've ever spent in a hospital" as she arrived at the emergency department on Sunday morning, March 27, for treatment for an ulcer on her foot. After a four-hour delay to see a doctor, Ms Lockett was told she required urgent antibiotic treatment and a dressing. Just a week earlier she was sent home when she presented with bruising to the same area. Ms Lockett, who also has diabetes and ongoing spinal issues, couldn't get into a ward as there were no beds available, but staff moved her to the day procedure unit for the night, along with around 20 other patients. Come Monday morning, Ms Lockett had to be moved back out as patients began to arrive for surgeries. IN OTHER NEWS: A bed was freed up in the emergency department on Tuesday morning, which was a major relief to Ms Lockett who had severe back pain from the trolley she had spent almost 24 hours on, waiting for a vacancy. "This is not a complaint about the doctors and nurses. The scenario is just as frustrating for them as it is for the patients," she said. "Albury-Wodonga is a growing region, but there's not support for the hospital that needs to grow with it." Ms Lockett returned home on Thursday. Albury Wodonga Health was contacted for comment. The most recent Victorian Health Department figures revealed 2810 category two and three patients were on surgery waiting lists for Wodonga hospital, but the Twin Cities' combined figure is believed to be around 5500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/7e14bd6a-55f2-406c-ba13-e928ee780768.jpg/r0_289_5160_3204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg