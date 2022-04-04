YOUR SAY: It's not just Rutherglen residents let down after floods

news, local-news, Floods, Rutherglen, Wahgunyah, Climate Emergency, Albury Council, Marita Albert

It's not just Rutherglen residents. My family and I live in a private rental in Wahgunyah, we aren't in a low sitting area but that night that Rutherglen and parts of Corowa were flooded, we were hit as well. The water built up behind us in Maxwell Drive, came down the driveways behind us and hit our house. We had eight inches of water at our back door and due to the quick thinking of my husband, only two inches inside our house. Not once has the council reached out to us, or anyone else! We have had to pull carpet up ourselves and our kitchen, laundry and parts of our lounge were flood damaged. We have continued to stay in the house, while waiting for our landlord's insurance company to do inspections, of which we have had one visit from a builder to see the damage, one emergency visit from another who put up a temporary roof in our daughter's room, and one plumber who looked at our roof. It was supposed to rain this weekend and I'm absolutely terrified that this will happen again! Rutherglen residents may be feeling forgotten, but those few in Wahgunyah that this happened to, have been ignored! IN OTHER NEWS: After reading Marita Albert's story (The Border Mail, 2/4), I've resolved never to complain about anything in my life again! Such a sad account of loss, grief and trying to recover from yet another blow. I was glad to read that despite everything Marita is finding peace and purpose, and learning to live with what she can't change. Something in that for all of us. MORE COMMENT Noelle (Letters to the editor, 2/4), there are times when people wherever and whoever they are, have to stand up for their beliefs. I thoroughly approve of Albury Council's declaration of a climate catastrophe in the making as I am sure a reasonable number of our community agree with. My experience coincides with the unanimous decision of our representatives and the many other councils that have proclaimed the same. The officers of Albury Council are truly capable of handling rates, roads and rubbish and a remark about knitting truly doesn't apply to the serious obligations that we, the community of Albury, have entrusted our councillors with. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/dab48935-5caa-4136-b61b-fb2690b70f6e.jpg/r0_266_5540_3396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg