Two West Albury residents arrested following stabbing death of man

Two West Albury residents are in police custody following the alleged murder of a man near Swan Hill. A 41-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from West Albury, were arrested by NSW officers in Albury on Monday morning. The pair were sought by Victorian Homicide Squad detectives over the killing on Wednesday last week. A man, identified on social media as David Gaskell, was found with critical injuries at a home on Wattle Street in Manangatang. IN OTHER NEWS: Emergency services were called to the Wattle Street home about 9.15pm after a reported stabbing. "Police and paramedics worked on a man found with critical injuries, but the 58-year-old died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesman said. Police will address the media this afternoon. Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

