news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Opinion, Comment, Albury Council, Betting, Racing, Jobs

The latest Albury Council drift away from its key responsibilities of rates, roads and rubbish in declaring a climate emergency is a concern. I have lived in the region for over 45 years and can certainly recall many similar freakish weather events during that time. This summer's storms and heavy rains were adequately explained by experienced climatologists as the convergence of three climate events that would normally happen at different times, but this summer occurred together and thus exacerbated the situation. It's time city councillors 'stuck to their knitting' and put as much effort into improving the city's basic amenities, as they do in politicising areas of which they have no professional knowledge. I'm getting sick of the number of betting ads on commercial TV channels. There's just a little warning re: betting ... written in very small letters at the end of each commercial. Come on!!! We all know there are more losers than winners when it comes to betting!!! Stop the advertising re: betting. IN OTHER NEWS: Australia has been closed for two years for overseas students and temporary visa holders. The government's claim regarding employment figures being the highest for years - could it be that the unemployed are getting a fair crack at jobs that they have been unable to access because these jobs have been given to those people from overseas? Just asking. Great to hear Mitch Beer put up lively debate and discussion on racing radio. He is a strong voice for our region and the importance of racing and turf clubs to towns and the region. Turf clubs need to be more connected with our region's tourism and wine and gourmet features. The vast exposure around Australia and internationally is important for our region. Racing and turf clubs need the towns to back race days and events that feature the region. A Rutherglen Cup day is one we are missing and a Lake Mulwala Cup day that features boating, fishing and water sports, perhaps sponsored by the new Sebel resort. It should also be questioned why Rutherglen are not linked with race days and see the value of the exposure. MORE COMMENT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/a4e418ed-6b45-4684-90cf-7793fab264e9.jpg/r0_156_5463_3243_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg